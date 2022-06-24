Fire destroys home in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenberg Space Force Base answered the call for a fully involved structure fire at a home in downtown Lompoc late Thursday night.

By the time the fire crews showed up, the fire had fully engulfed the house as well as vehicles in the driveway, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

The three residents of the house had safely evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire crews.

The fire crews conducted an aggressive exterior attack on the fire and were able to protect all surrounding structures as they put the fire out within 45 minutes.

The Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the displaced residents.