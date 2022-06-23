Skip to Content
Solvang announces return of Music in the Park

Photo by Soly Moses from Pexels

SOLVANG, Calif. – The city of Solvang is excited to announce that its Music in the Park series is back for the summer.

The concert series kicked off on June 22nd with performances from Rock bands Echoswitch and Men from Mars.

Every Wednesday, the city hosts the concerts from 5 p.m. -8 p.m. at Solvang Park.

The concerts run all summer through the end of August with a different genre each night including classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz.

