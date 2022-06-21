Vandenberg Space Force Base command chief retires from Air Force

VANDENBERG, Calif. – Vandenberg Space Force Base Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy will retire from the U.S. Air Force, celebrating a 26-year career during a ceremony on Friday.

DeLucy was the Space Launch delta 30 command chief and has held the position since December 2020.

In his role, he served as the senior enlisted leader and principal advisor to the commander on all issues that affect the military and civilian Airmen and Guardians assigned. He was responsible for the effective utilization, training, and development of 3,700 personnel with 12 squadrons and 19 Delta Staff Agencies, according to Space Force Base officials.

He also provided direct oversight and support for the effectiveness of health, morale, and welfare programs for more than 18,500 workforce personnel, families, and retirees, according to the Space Force Base.

DeLucy joined the Air Force in 1996 after graduating from the General Purpose Vehicle Maintenance technical training school at Port Hueneme Naval Base.