Firefighters respond, put out car fire south of Orcutt preventing spread to brush

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to the report of a fire south of the city of Orcutt Tuesday morning. An overheating car sparked up and caught fire.

Water tenders and firefighters from Vandenberg Space Force Base were able to put the flames out before it spread to the very dry brush along the side of the road.

Firefighters use incidents like this to remind everyone about ways to prevent fires. Like maintaining your vehicle and avoid creating sparks that can create a brush fire in dry vegetation.