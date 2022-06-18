SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Vandenberg

Skip to Content
June 17, 2022
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX launched their rocket Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base during the SARah-1 Mission on Saturday.

The company launched its rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 7:19 a.m. pacific time and eight minutes after liftoff Falcon 9's first stage landed on SpaceX's Landing Zone 4, also at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials said that people who live in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may have experienced multiple sonic booms.

