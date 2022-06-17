The Community Health Center facility in Lompoc finally celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony

LOMPOC, Calif.- The so called “super center” opened in February 2021. Some services it offers are free. The ribbon cutting was delayed for a year due to Covid-19.

The new clinic is approximately 28 thousand square feet and cares for nearly 5-thousand people in Lompoc.

“Here at Lompoc we render services such as primary care, pediatrics, dental, behavioral health, health education, which is huge for us as well," said Carmen Ramirez-Santini, the Regionals Operations Manager.

The clinic offers its services at locations across the Central Coast.

"We see all patients. We don’t treat any patient away. We see patients who are under insured who have no insurance, who are self-pay, and we have a sliding fee program for them. So we help them if they need any discounts. And even if they can’t pay with a discount, we say if you can pay $5, great. If not, that’s okay. We’ll still see you," said Carmen Ramirez-Santini.

Representatives at the super center want to make this a great place for the community.



“We want them to know that we’re here for them, especially in the times in the world today, and we’re just here to make you feel better make you happier, make you live longer, and just make you overall want to come back here so we can help you be happier," said Health Center Manager Amanda Russ.

"So it doesn’t matter where you live. If our doors are open, you’re welcome to come in," said Carmen Ramirez-Santini.

For more information on the health services offered click here.