Retired Lompoc Fire Chief with more than 36 years of service dies

LOMPOC, Calif. – Retired Lompoc Fire Chief Gerald (Jerry) Kuras, who gave more than 36 years of service to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, has died.

"Jerry was well known in the community and deeply appreciated by all the friends and 'family' he made over the years," said acting Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez. "He was a man that would help anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by many people."

Kuras retired as Battalion Chief for the county fire department in 2011, and came out of retirement in 2017 when he was hired as the Lompoc Fire Chief, according to the fire department.

He was with the Lompocdepartment for three years – from 2017 to 2020.

Nunez said the department is mourning his loss and expresses its condolences to Kuras' family and friends.