Child transported to hospital by helicopter after rollover accident in Cuyama

CUYAMA, Calif. – A child had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter for major injuries after a vehicle carrying three people fell over the side of the road during a vehicle rollover accident in Cuyama on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the incident between the 7300 and 7600 blocks of Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon in Cuyama at 3:55 p.m., according to the fire department.

California Highway Patrol incident response pages show that the car went off the roadway and landed 50 to 100 feet over the side.

Two of the patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries and had to be transported by ambulance to Marion Regional Medical Center, and one youth patient suffered major injuries and had to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalStar ambulance, according to the fire department.

Highway 166 was briefly closed.