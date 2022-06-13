Santa Barbara County Main Jail outbreak grows to 37 cumulative cases, Northern Branch Jail remains at 14

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail that was reported nearly three weeks ago has grown to 37 cumulative cases, whereas a smaller outbreak reported at the Northern Branch Jail just days after remained at 14.

The Main Jail outbreak was first reported on May 25, and 18 cases were still considered active as of Monday with 19 inmates having recovered, according to Sheriff's Adjutant Robert Minter.

Of the cumulative 37 cases identified, nine have reported being symptomatic and 28 were asymptomatic, Minter said.

The outbreak at the Northern Branch Jail that was reported on May 28 has impacted a total of 14 inmates, with three considered infectious as of Monday, according to Minter.

One of the inmates has since been released and 10 have recovered. Nine reported being symptomatic and five were considered asymptomatic, Minter said.