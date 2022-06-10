Lopez Fire in San Luis Obispo County deemed 100% contained
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A wildland vegetation fire that broke out near Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County on Monday was officially deemed 100% contained at 22 acres on Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.
WILDLAND FIRE: FINAL UPDATE 6.9.22 #LopezIC, 22 Acres, 100% Containment. The cause is under investigation. #CountyofSlo #LopezFire22 #SloCountyFire— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 10, 2022
The fire was originally reported just after 3:40 p.m. on Monday, and had grown to 22 acres by Tuesday morning.
Cal Fire and the Los Padres National Forest Service worked together to tackle the fire.
