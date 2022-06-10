Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Lopez Fire in San Luis Obispo County deemed 100% contained

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A wildland vegetation fire that broke out near Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County on Monday was officially deemed 100% contained at 22 acres on Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was originally reported just after 3:40 p.m. on Monday, and had grown to 22 acres by Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire and the Los Padres National Forest Service worked together to tackle the fire.

