Santa Barbara County Fire crews battle series of spot fires near Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – A series of spot fires broke out along a highway west of Orcutt Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported in a grass field between Highway 1 and Highway 135 south of Clark Avenue around 1:25 p.m., and approximately five acres had burned as of 1:55 p.m., said county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

VegetationFire- #ClarkFire Hwy 1/Hwy 135, south of Clark Ave, Orcutt. SBC & Santa Maria FD o/s of multiple roadside spot fires w largest burning < 4 acres in grass w slow rate of spread. C/T 1:24 p.m. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 9, 2022

The five-acre fire has potential to grow up to eight acres, he added.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies assisted the fire department by diverting traffic around where crews were working, but then handed the remaining road closures off to the California Highway Patrol, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The department canceled fixed-wing tankers and one dozer.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.