Santa Maria Elks Rodeo wraps up final day of its 79th Annual event

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Elks Rodeo closed out its 79th Annual Elks Rodeo and Parade after its four day event.

Ticket sells for the rodeo were a big success this year, it also helped some vendors at the rodeo.

“It's been awesome. Last year, I did a smaller booth here, and this year I expanded it and and it's been a great year for us. We're definitely going to be coming back every year,” said Austin Whitmore, Owner of Cowboy Fresh.

The four day event included live music, food, vendors and Golden Circle of Champions was a big event.



“We've had really a record turnout this year. We knew that people were anxious to get back to our normal weekend in a normal rodeo. But it really has been just an amazing celebration. And we've had record crowds every day," said Johnna McGuire, Media Director Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Media.

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo plans to be back in the first week of June in 2023.