Pioneer Valley High School students earn medical assistant certificate

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A group of Pioneer Valley High School students earned a certificate to become medical assistants.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says several students passed the American Medical Certification Association’s accreditation exam.

Medical assistants help with administrative and clinical tasks.

“I am grateful that PVHS gave me the opportunity to take the AMCA Medical Assistant exam at no cost,’’ said senior Joana Chavez. “All the studying paid off and personally, passing this certification exam is the beginning of the pathway towards my dream career in the medical field.”

The district says the program is one of 40 career technical education classes it offers.

“We are very proud that these students will be able to get a higher paying job directly after high school,’’ program teacher Donna Barata added. “Some nursing programs will move applicants up on the waiting list if they have worked in the medical industry. A medical assistant occupation can also help pay for their future education.’’