More than $570,000 awarded at Allan Hancock College Foundation scholarship banquet

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A record-breaking $570,000 of scholarships were awarded to 301 Allan Hancock College students on Thursday night at the Allan Hancock College Foundation Scholarship Banquet.

“Each year, the Foundation’s scholarship program provides critical support and affirmation for Hancock students as they work to attain their educational goals,” said Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these inspiring students in person this year and are thankful to all the generous donors who invested in their potential.”

A total of 476 scholarships were handed out Thursday night at the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium as students and donors gathered for the in-person celebration.

Santa Maria City Councilwoman and Hancock alumna Gloria Soto gave the keynote address at the banquet.

“I enrolled at Hancock not knowing that it would be one of my best educational experiences,” she said. “Today as you reflect on your own journeys, I urge you to let go of your fear of failure.”

Hancock Class of 2022 graduate Fabiola Vazquez received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship for $10,000. The scholarship is named in honor of Captain G. Allan Hancock's late wife and is awarded to one outstanding student each year who exemplifies service to the school, scholastic achievement, and personal conduct, according to college officials.

Vazquez is a first-generation college student and is graduating with an English degree. She plans to transfer to a four-year university and said she was inspired by late Hancock professor Kate Adams to pursue a career as an educator, college officials said.

“I aspire to touch as many lives as Professor Adams did. We need more professors like her who inspire their students and push them to strive for success,” said Vazquez. “I want to give back to Hancock everything that it has given me.”