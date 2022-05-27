Full-scale emergency response drill conducted at Santa Maria Airport on Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A full-scale emergency response drill began at 8 a.m. on Friday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The drill started with an aircraft experiencing an inflight emergency and emergency crashed at the airport, according to Santa Maria city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

There will be simulated responses, along with medical patients, to give ambulance services and hospitals an opportunity to train as well, van de Kamp said, adding that there will be smoke in the area from a pop.

The drill is meant to be a realistic representation of an aircraft emergency and is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration for airports with commercial service to complete every three years, according to van de Kamp.

The drill is scheduled to last until noon, and residents in the area will see an increase in emergency vehicle traffic and around the airport area Friday morning through the early afternoon.

People are advised to drive with caution and avoid the area unless for normal business. All companies and services in the Airport District remain open.