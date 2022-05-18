Orcutt mobile home resident receives over $1.5 million after tree damages home

ORCUTT, Calif. – A jury awarded an Orcutt man over $1.5 million after a tree fell and destroyed his mobile home during a 2017 storm.

The accident, in which a 50-year-old pine tree fell on the senior citizens' mobile home, rendered Santa Maria residents J.H. Cosaini and his wife homeless on Jan. 21, 2017, according to Esteban Valenzuela of Esteban L. Venezuela & Associates.

The fallen tree trapped Mrs. Cosaini in the mobile home. She later died while living in a van, Valenzuela said.

This incident left Cosaini with financial, mental, and emotional hardship.

He filed a lawsuit in the Santa Maria Superior Court on Dec. 19, 2017, against Orcutt Ranch Estates for negligence and nuisance, claiming that they failed to maintain the decayed tree.

Cosaini stated that Orcutt Ranch Estates knew or should have known that the tree was unstable and at high risk of falling.

Cosaini was awarded $1.58 million after a jury trial decision in favor of the Cosainis on May 17, 2022.

Orcutt Ranch Estates said it did not have a comment about the incident.