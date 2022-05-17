Santa Maria pizza shop raised over $5,000 for Santa Barbara Humane

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Klondike Pizza in Santa Maria raised over $5,000 to support Santa Barbara Humane through a month-long fundraising campaign in March.

The restaurant, owned by Mike and Pam Dennis, is Alaskan-themed and holds the campaign each March to coincide with Alaska's famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Their two locations invite visitors to donate and buy a "paw" in support of a local animal welfare organization, said Marissa Miller, spokeswoman for Santa Barbara Humane.

This year, customers were also able to vote for their favorite pets with a Santa Barbara Humane character pin-up card that was displayed in the restaurant.

The restaurant raised a record-breaking $5,126 in this year's fundraiser – which is more than double the amount raised in 2020, Miller said.

“All the funds and awareness raised for Santa Barbara Humane will help ensure thousands of dogs and cats countywide get the care they need, whether they are in a loving home or still waiting for a family to call their own,” Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns said.

“Klondike’s support is incredible and we can’t wait to see what next year holds.”