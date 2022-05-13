The 37th Annual Stem Exposition was held in Lompoc on Friday

LOMPOC, Calif.- This was the first in person Stem Exposition since May 2019.

Participants in the Stem Expo ranged from Elementary all the way to High School.

The event started today and runs until Saturday in the Lompoc High School Gymnasium.

The judging of the science projects were accomplished in part by Vandenberg Space Force Base scientists and engineers.

“To see kids being excited about learning. You don't see that kids nowadays are excited about social media. So it's nice to see kids that they like science," said Jaida Lee a judge for the event.