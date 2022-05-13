SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday afternoon

VANDENBERG, Calif. - Yet another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday afternoon.

The launch happened around 3:07 p.m., carrying 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX.

The launch marked the 12th Starlink launch so far this year, according to CNN. In total, SpaceX has launched 18 rockets and two astronaut splashdowns since the the year began, CNN said.

The first stage booster of Friday's mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and two other Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

After the stage separated, Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth and landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Your News Channel live-streamed the entire launch.