SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday

VANDENBERG, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to take place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday.

Crews are keeping an eye on the weather, which was considered 40% favorable as of Wednesday evening, according to SpaceX.

The launch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m.

The first stage booster of this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and two other Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

After the stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.