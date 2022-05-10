Santa Barbara County Fire crews battle vegetation fire near Highway 101 in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was battling a small fire that broke out near the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Los Alamos on Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol incident response page said that a brush fire broke out in several spots at Alisos Canyon Road along northbound Highway 101.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that the fire had sparked just after 1:41 p.m. and there was less than one acre of roadside grass fire by 2:10 p.m.

By 1:52 p.m., the CHP reported that the Sheriff's Office shut down the northbound lanes near Alisos Canyon Road and re-directed traffic to the southbound lanes as smoke was overtaking the freeway.

The southbound lanes were also closed due to smoke along the travel lanes, according to CalTrans.

The southbound and northbound lanes were reopened just before 3:00 p.m., CalTrans said.

CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said that the area is still congested with traffic.