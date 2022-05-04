Transient occupancy tax increase to be considered by Lompoc voters

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc voters may be able to weigh in on a transient occupancy tax increase for visitors to city hotels in the November 2022 elections, according to city officials.

Lompoc City Council, with the exception of Councilwoman Gilda Cordova who recused herself, unanimously voted on Tuesday to ask city staff to bring back a transient occupancy tax (TOT) measure for the November ballot, said Samantha Scroggin, city spokeswoman.

TOT is charged as a percentage of the room rate for people staying in a hotel, motel, inn, or other form of short-term lodging. It is collected by the lodging operator and used to fund city services.

The ballot measure would propose a 1% increase in TOT as well as a 2% reimbursement of TOT collected to compensate Lompoc hotels for processing and collecting the tax, Scroggin said.

The TOT in the city currently sits at 10%, and hotel guests pay a 3% charge for the Tourism Business Improvement District.

The additional tax generated if this measure passes would go to public safety efforts, with 65% going to the police and 35% to fire, Scroggin said.

The measure would require a 'yes' vote by two-thirds of voters.

The proposed ballot measure will be ready for the city council's review by the June 21 meeting.