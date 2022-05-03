Santa Barbara County Fire responds to small vegetation fire along Highway 135 in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was responding to a small vegetation fire that sparked off of Highway 135 near Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. on Graciosa Road off of Highway 135 near Santa Maria.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a truck pulling a trailer had a tire pop off and that the tire started the small fire.