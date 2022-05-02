Semi-truck car accident in Santa Maria leaves one dead, two injured

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A car accident involving a semi-truck in the Santa Maria Valley on Monday morning left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The semi-truck collided with a sedan just after 6:30 a.m. near East Betteravia Road and Philbric road in the Santa Maria Valley, according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The crash killed one person who was in the sedan and left the other passenger of the sedan with non-life-threatening injuries, Eliason said.

The driver of the semi-truck reported minor injuries, and the crash took down nearby telephone wires and caused a fuel leak, he added.

There were no available details about the identity of the person who died.