The Strawberry Festival wraps up at The Santa Maria Fairpark

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The three day Strawberry Festival wraps up on Sunday after making a full in person return after two years.

The festival sold strawberries at different food stands and many different strawberry foods like strawberry filled tamales, milkshakes and more.

There were long lines and large crowds over the weekend.

Live music, different performances and rides for kids of all ages.

Caitlin Miller the CEO of Santa Maria Fairgrounds was happy with the turn out of the festival.

The Strawberry Festival is open until 10pm.