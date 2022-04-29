The Strawberry Festival returns to Santa Maria Fairpark after a two year absence

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Fairpark Strawberry Festival returned on Friday with full capacity after a two year absence due to COVID-19.

The Strawberry Festival offers a variety of different things from carnival rides, food, live music and one can even ride a camel.

There was also live music and shopping vendors.

Locals can buy fresh strawberries at the food stands and try different strawberry food options.

The Strawberry Festival runs from Friday and ends Sunday May 1st.