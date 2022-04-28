Emergency gas line replacement closes a Santa Maria road lane until Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One of the two westbound lanes of Stowell Road in Santa Maria will be closed until Friday due to a Southern California Gas emergency gas line replacement, according to the city of Santa Maria.

The westbound lane will be closed between Bradley Road and Concepcion Avenue, and it is anticipated to reopen by 12 p.m. on Friday, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Drivers can expect delays and should seek alternative routes, van de Kamp said.