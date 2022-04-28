Allan Hancock College now enrolling for summer Public Safety Training Programs

LOMPOC, Calif.- Allan Hancock College in Lompoc is now enrolling for Public and Safety Training Programs that will begin in the summer.

The programs Allan Hancock College offers at its Lompoc campus include law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire academy and more.

Some of these training programs offer certifications that qualify cadets to work in public safety agencies throughout California.

Individuals as young as 18 can enroll in programs like dispatch and corrections officer training.

For more information on Public and Safety Training Programs, click here.