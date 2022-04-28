100 Santa Maria High School students participate in University Signing Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One hundred Santa Maria High School students participated in University Signing Day on Thursday for their commitments to various four-year universities.

"It is important that we celebrate our university-bound students who will be attending a 4-year university next year," said Santa Maria High School counselor Terzino Gaeta.

"We enjoy sharing this moment with our teachers and student body as we continue to build a college-going culture on our campus.”

The students gathered at the practice field next to the school gym for a celebration where they were called up on stage to sign their certificates and receive lunch.

Staff wore "Signing Day" shirts.