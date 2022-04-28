Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 3:25 pm

100 Santa Maria High School students participate in University Signing Day

SMHS SIGNING DAY 3
Kenny Klein / Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One hundred Santa Maria High School students participated in University Signing Day on Thursday for their commitments to various four-year universities.

"It is important that we celebrate our university-bound students who will be attending a 4-year university next year," said Santa Maria High School counselor Terzino Gaeta.

"We enjoy sharing this moment with our teachers and student body as we continue to build a college-going culture on our campus.”

The students gathered at the practice field next to the school gym for a celebration where they were called up on stage to sign their certificates and receive lunch.

Staff wore "Signing Day" shirts.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content