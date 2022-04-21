Multi-jurisdictional authorities called in to assist with hours-long standoff, domestic gunfire in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. - A Guadalupe man was taken into custody Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff as he barricaded himself inside a house with a gun, according to the Guadalupe Police Department.

The police department had responded to the Guadalupe address two times on Wednesday night for welfare checks, but was unable to do anything as it was just an ongoing family issue at the household, Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash said.

On the third call to the house, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Cash said that arriving police officers heard gunshots coming from the house.

Officers were able to establish communication inside the house, and found out that a male suspect had a gun "that he evidently had been firing off," Cash told News Channel 3-12.

Guadalupe officers requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and the Santa Maria Police Department, and they were able to help a woman and the suspect's father escape from the house through a window, Cash said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out, and at the same time tried to lure officers inside, Cash said.

At around 7:30 a.m., the suspect finally came out of the house and was arrested.

He is currently booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail, but his charges are unknown at this time, Cash said.

