Two-vehicle rollover accident blocked all lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A two-vehicle rollover accident involving a semi-truck temporarily blocked all lanes of Highway 101 near Stowell Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

The accident was reported just before 4:30 p.m., when CHP incident response pages show that a black SUV collided with a semi-truck on the right-hand shoulder and rolled over, landing on its wheels in the fast lane.

The CHP reported that all lanes of the highway were blocked just minutes after the collision, but reported that all lanes were back open just before 4:50 p.m.

News Channel 3-12 reached out to the CHP directly, but no one was available to provide more information.