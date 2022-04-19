Santa Maria Police investigating late night Monday gunfire, second shooting in five days

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police crews are investigating reports of gunshots fired in the area of Curryer and Chapel Streets in what is the second shooting reported in the city in the past five days, according to the police department.

The reports came in just before midnight, and officers arrived and began searching the area, the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Teams were able to find "dozens" of bullet casings in the area and impacts to homes and properties as well.

"The investigation is just getting started and there are promising leads," the department said.

Police encouraged community members to call 911 every time they hear gunfire, even if the suspects flee.

The department said that officers can still respond and look for "valuable evidence" that may develop into leads.