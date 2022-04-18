MS-13 murder trial concludes on Monday with jury delivering final verdict

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The months-long trial of five men who were charged with multiple murders and crimes linked to the MS-13 gang officially concluded in Santa Maria on Monday when the jury delivered verdicts on the special allegation charges.

All of the men are facing multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

The men – Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Luis Mejia Orellana, Tranquilino Robles Morales, and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno – are five of the 10 men being tried for 10 murders that took place in Santa Maria between 2013 and 2016. They were each charged with over 40 felony crimes.

A majority of the verdicts were reached on Thursday, and Monday marked the end of the jury's job in the case.

Serrano was found guilty of all counts and special allegations, including nine murders with special circumstances, 14 conspiracy to commit murder, and 18 gang conspiracy counts, along with gang allegations and principal use of a gun causing death, Bramsen.

Torres was found guilty of all seven murders, the special circumstance allegations, 14 conspiracy to commit murder, and 18 gang conspiracy counts, along with gang allegations and principal use of gun causing death, Bramsen said.

Orellana was found guilty of eight murders, the special circumstance allegations, 14 conspiracy to commit murder and 18 gang conspiracy counts, plus gang allegations and principal use of guns causing death.

Morales was found guilty of six murders, the special circumstance allegations, nine conspiracy to commit murder, and 18 gang conspiracy counts plus gang allegations and principal use of guns causing death.

Membreno was found guilty of six murders, the special circumstance allegations, 11 conspiracy to commit murder, and 17 gang conspiracy counts plus gang allegations and principal use of guns causing death.

Sentencing for the trial is set for May 16, and each defendant faces multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The other five defendants linked to the MS-13 case will be tried in Santa Barbara court.

Two separate trials are being held for the group of 10 because court administrators said that one courtroom couldn't accommodate all of the participants.