Copenhagen Drive in Solvang reopens after two years

SOLVANG, Calif. – Copenhagen Drive in Solvang fully reopened to car traffic and parking on Monday morning for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The street is a popular tourist destination and a gem in the little Danish town, but the road has been closed to cars since 2020 so local businesses could set up parklets for outdoor dining.

City manager Xenia Bradford confirmed to News Channel 3-12 on Monday morning that the treasured street has fully reopened.

The Solvang City Council met at the beginning of March to develop a plan to reopen the street, with some people stating that they liked the "European feel" that the street closure gave to the plaza.