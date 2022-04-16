Skip to Content
Santa Maria hosts annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park

Evan Vega / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Central Coast residents of all ages gathered at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria for the annual Free Family Kite Festival featuring live music, food trucks and other vendors.

This festival was put on by Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, People for Leisure and Youth Inc., and the Santa Maria Public Airport.

Children and families flew kites high in the sky despite the cloudy weather and light showers.

This annual event usually attracts around 2,000 residents.

Evan Vega

