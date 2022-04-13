Cabrillo High School Aquarium unveils new exhibit

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - The Cabrillo High School Aquarium has unveiled its new Coastal Splash Exhibit, a 15-foot long wave tank to demonstrate the dynamic coastal surf zone.

This new exhibit features live animals that call the ever-changing habitat their home.

The exhibit made its debut to the public at an open house on Wednesday at the Cabrillo High School campus in Vandenberg Village.

The open house also featured interactive Earth Day-themed activities to allow visitors to explore ways to help the environment.

For more information on the Cabrillo High School Aquarium and their upcoming events, click here.