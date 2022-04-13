Another set of blades and towers to be delivered to Strauss Wind Project Thursday, Friday

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two more deliveries to the Strauss Wind Project renewable energy site near Lompoc and the Vandenberg Space Force Base are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

A complete tower set will be delivered to the project site on Thursday and a full set of blades will be making its way on Friday, according to project officials.

Project officials advise people in the area to be cautious when the transports and deliveries are being made, which is between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.