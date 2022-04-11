Man wanted for 2020 attempted murder arrested in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Law enforcement officials arrested a 26-year-old man on Thursday who has been wanted for an attempted murder that took place in 2020, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North N Street in Lompoc on July 6, 2020 for a report of a stabbing, according to the police department.

Arriving officers were able to locate two stabbing victims, and identified the 26-year-old man as the suspect.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their "potentially life-threatening injuries," the police department said, adding that both victims recovered.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, and had been attempting to locate him since the incident.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service, were finally able to locate the suspect on Monday afternoon, according to the police department. He was tracked to the city of Santa Maria, and was arrested on the warrant issued in 2020.

He was booked into the Lompoc jail.