Righetti High School students donate more than 1,000 pounds of canned food to local families in need

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Righetti High School students donated more than 1,000 pounds of dry canned food to familles in need.

On Thursday, students donated the canned food items to U-Pick Food Pantry at Life Community Church in Pismo Beach.

The U-Pick Food Pantry services families from the Oceano to Guadalupe areas.

The donations services lasted from March 28 up to April 6, and the high school class who donated the most was reward an In-N-Out party.

Event organizers said the students enjoyed helping out the families in need in their community.

High school senior Ella Consorti said, "If you continue to help someone else in the littlest way then why not? Being able to give back into the community in any way is one of Righetti's main priorities."

The ASB members were sent donuts to thank them for their work.