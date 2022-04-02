Solvang hosts first annual LEGO Building Competition

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang kicks off a two-day, family-friendly LEGO building competition where participants compete to build Solvang-inspired creations.

10 competing teams are stationed throughout the walkable Southern California village

Prizes will be awarded to the top three builders in the competition.

The Solvang LEGO Building Competition is open for the public to speculate, free of charge.

The name LEGO comes from a mix of the Danish words “to play” and “good.”