Santa Ynez Elementary School celebrates Read Across America Day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Ynez Elementary School hosted a celebratory event Friday for its annual Read Across America Day, with special guests from the community, including Mayor Charlie Uhrig.

Charlene Asmussen, a 5th grade teacher at the elementary school, said the students participated in activities such as a book walk, a Zoo To You presentation and a carnival put on by the 7th and 8th grade classes.

Asmussen said the school also had guest readers come to seven different classrooms, including Mayor Uhrig, Keith Rogers from the Buellton CHP, and Matt McGowan from the Santa Ynez Fire Station to name a few.