Santa Maria Police looking for missing teen

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public's assistance locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Julian De La Garza (Cruz) is considered at-risk and is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10'' tall, 160 pounds, with brown-colored hair and brown eyes, according to the police department.

He was last seen wearing black and white Nike "720s" shoes and unknown clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.