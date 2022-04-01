Santa Maria hosts Downtown Fridays kickoff event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria revamped their weekly Downtown Fridays event at the Town Center West.

The kickoff event was six months in the making, said event coordinator Ed Carcarey.

“We wanted to make sure to help the city bring people to the downtown of santa maria because we think the downtown has a lot of potential," said Caracarey.

The family-friendly festival hosted more than 70 vendors with 25 food trucks.

There was live music, bounce houses and a virtual-reality experience.

Downtown Fridays will continue weekly from 5:30p.m.-8:30p.m. through September 30th.

For more information on Downtown Fridays, click here.