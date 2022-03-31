Lompoc Police asks community for help with open homicide investigation

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is asking the community to come forward with information or even surveillance video related to the Maurilio De La Cruz homicide investigation.

“It’s important in all investigations that we get assistance from the community as far as letting us know what they may have seen, what they may have heard. Proving us with surveillance video from their residence, their business, sometimes even their vehicles,” said Sgt. Vincent Magallon with the Lompoc Police Department.

The original shooting took place on February 19th near the 1000 block of North H Street.

An 18 year old male suspect was arrested on Wednesday around 7:00p.m.

Lompoc Police was able to gather enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect.

The Police Department said they made the arrest after 20 minutes of attempting to get the suspect to exit their residence.

The 18 year old suspect will have a court hearing on April 4th.

As the investigation continues, anyone with additional information can contact Lompoc Police here.