Santa Maria and Orcutt residents participate in Special Olympics fundraiser at local Jersey Mike’s restaurants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Jersey Mike’s restaurants along the central coast are participating in a nationwide fundraiser to send Team California athletes to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

“We always support Special Olympics. It’s an awesome cause,” said Orcutt resident, Joni Jokela, who has a special olympic athlete that attended the games in 1989 for bowling.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving a full day’s sales - expected to be over $10 million - to charity.

“When you get a chance to get some great food and support a charity and give back to the community, you can’t beat it,” said John Shade, who lives in Santa Maria.

This fundraiser is apart of Jersey Mike’s 12th Annual Day of Giving.

Over 2,000 restaurant locations are participating, including 5 locations along the central coast.

This is the first time ever the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause.

For more information on this fundraiser, click here.