Lompoc Unified School District offers free COVID-19 testing

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Unified School District will offer free COVID-19 testing to all community members on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the testing site will be behind the district officer, located at 1301 North A St. It will be open from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the site will be at Lompoc High School, located at 515 West College Ave. It will also be open from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The district asks that people register prior to arrival. Click here to register.