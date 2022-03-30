Free hazardous waste collection in Los Olivos on Sunday

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County residents can drop off their unwanted household items or electronics in Los Olivos on Sunday at the county's free hazardous waste collection event.

The county Public Works Department is hosting the event on Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the county's Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, located at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

The event is open to residents in the unincorporated areas of the county and the Solvang, said Lael Wageneck, spokesperson for the Public Works Department.

They can drop off anything from automative fluids, cleaners, and batteries to unwanted electronics and home-generated "sharps, such as needles and syringes.

All sharps must be delivered in puncture-proof containers.

Click here for more details about acceptable materials to drop off.