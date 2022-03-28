Rain advisory issued for Santa Barbara County beaches

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued a rain advisory for beaches countywide as rain is projected into Monday evening across the county.

Environmental Health Services warned residents that contact with storm water while swimming can increase the risk for certain types of sickness.

"Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways," said Environmental Health Director Lars Seifert. "Unlike the municipal sewer system, water carried by a storm drain system is not treated."

Contact with storm water can increase the risk of rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to Seifert.

To minimize the potential health risks, Environmental Health Services is recommending that people. do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following the rain.

They should also avoid areas near the outfall of drainpipes and creek that enter the ocean, as storm water runoff can carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants, Seifert said.

Harvesters should wait at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish, as high levels of bacteria, pesticide, herbicide, and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean along with the storm runoff may contaminate the shellfish beds.

Adequate cooking of the shellfish can destroy harmful bacteria, but may not be effective in killing viruses and does not eliminate chemical and metal pollutants in the fish, Seifert said.