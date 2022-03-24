Authorities release name of teenager who was ejected and died at scene of Los Alamos car accident

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a vehicle rollover accident near Los Alamos on March 18.

Vincent Bruce Becerra, 19 of Lompoc, was declared dead at the scene around 9 p.m. on March 18 after being ejected from his car on Highway 101 near Palmer Road in Santa Maria.

The California Highway Patrol estimated that Becerra was driving around 120 miles per hour when he hit the center divider on the highway.

The crash caused temporary lane closures on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 and Highway 135 near Alisos Canyon, according to the CHP.