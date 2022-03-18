Fatal crash on Highway 101 near Palmer Rd kills one man

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 101 near Palmer Rd in Santa Maria.

County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said a man was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

A man was ejected and died at the scene Friday after the vehicle he was driving went up an embankment and overturned on n/b Hwy 101,north of Palmer Rd near Los Alamos. Due to the speed of the car there was a large debris field and the CHP anticipates traffic restrictions.C/T 8:31 pic.twitter.com/A8yqa8hXXp — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) March 19, 2022

California Highway Patrol said the initial calls for the crash started coming in around 8:30 p.m., and officers responded to the scene to find a vehicle with major rollover damage.

CHP said the car was traveling at an estimated speed of 120 mph when it hit the center divider on Highway 101.

CHP said it lifted the lane closures that were in place on the northbound side of Highway 101 as well as Highway 135 near Alisos Canyon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said this was a single-vehicle crash, and ruled it as fatal around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story, more information will be available as updates are provided.